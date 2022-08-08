Main content

Gaza's only power plant re-starts generating electricity

Much needed aid and fuel begin arriving after a ceasefire ends three days of conflict.

Much needed aid and fuel begin arriving after a ceasefire ends three days of conflict. Also: a report says Russia is struggling to replenish its stocks of weapons because they contain high-tech components only made in the West, and retiring at the age of 103 - the British actress bowing out from the world's longest running soap opera.

