Main content

Russia jails Griner for nine years

President Biden says the sentencing of the US basketball player is "unacceptable".

President Biden says Washington will use all means possible to guarantee the the double Olympic gold medallist basketball player's release. Also; vigilantes in a South African township have been hunting down illegal mine workers days after a gang rape in an abandoned mine, and, the pioneering Jamaican film, The Harder They Come, returns to the cinema 50 years after its debut.

29 days left to listen

31 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends