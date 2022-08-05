Main content
Russia jails Griner for nine years
President Biden says the sentencing of the US basketball player is "unacceptable".
President Biden says Washington will use all means possible to guarantee the the double Olympic gold medallist basketball player's release. Also; vigilantes in a South African township have been hunting down illegal mine workers days after a gang rape in an abandoned mine, and, the pioneering Jamaican film, The Harder They Come, returns to the cinema 50 years after its debut.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends