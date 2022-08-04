Main content
Guterres accuses energy firms of grotesque greed
Antonio Guterres urges governments to tax excessive profits made by oil and gas companies, accusing them of exploiting the poor. Also; experiments on pigs have led scientists to claim a breakthrough on organ transplants and, 90 million dollars blown as Batgirl the film based on DC comics is binned.
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends