Guterres accuses energy firms of grotesque greed

Antonio Guterres urges governments to tax excessive profits made by oil and gas companies, accusing them of exploiting the poor. Also; experiments on pigs have led scientists to claim a breakthrough on organ transplants and, 90 million dollars blown as Batgirl the film based on DC comics is binned.

