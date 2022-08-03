Main content

Chinese fury at Pelosi's Taiwan visit

Washington reassures Beijing the trip is consistent with US policy.

Washington urges Beijing not to turn the trip into a crisis - saying it is consistent with America's longstanding one-China policy. Also: the first shipment of grain from a Ukarinian port since the Russian invasion reaches Turkish waters; and why the Commonwealth Games is a golden opportunity for smaller countries to shine on the global stage.

