Main content
Chinese fury at Pelosi's Taiwan visit
Washington reassures Beijing the trip is consistent with US policy.
Washington urges Beijing not to turn the trip into a crisis - saying it is consistent with America's longstanding one-China policy. Also: the first shipment of grain from a Ukarinian port since the Russian invasion reaches Turkish waters; and why the Commonwealth Games is a golden opportunity for smaller countries to shine on the global stage.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends