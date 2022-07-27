Main content

Trump’s Washington comeback speech

The former President returned to a familiar theme, the US Mexico border.

The former President returned to a familiar theme, the US Mexico border, in his first address in the capital since riots by his supporters 18 months ago. Also: a warning that the bleak economic outlook could tip the world into recession; and the men who tried to flee a car crash in an English market town, only to be stopped by Emus.

