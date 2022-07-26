Main content

EU agrees to curb gas demand

A compromise deal was reached to limit cuts as Russian reductions in gas supply loom.

The bloc reach a compromise deal to limit the cuts to some countries as Russian reductions in supply loom. Also: A row over gay marriage is overshadowing the start of a once-in-a-decade conference of Anglican bishops, and the infestation of giant African snails that is worrying the US state of Florida.

29 days left to listen

30 minutes

