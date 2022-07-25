Main content
Russia denies causing global food crisis
Sergei Lavrov is visiting four African nations to rally support.
The Russian foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, who is visiting Egypt, says the West is distorting the truth as the Ukraine war rages. Also: The Pope's "pilgrimage of penance" to Canada, and the model Kate Moss reveals how a photoshoot as a teenager opened her eyes to the dangers of the fashion industry.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends