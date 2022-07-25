Main content

Russia denies causing global food crisis

Sergei Lavrov is visiting four African nations to rally support.

The Russian foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, who is visiting Egypt, says the West is distorting the truth as the Ukraine war rages. Also: The Pope's "pilgrimage of penance" to Canada, and the model Kate Moss reveals how a photoshoot as a teenager opened her eyes to the dangers of the fashion industry.

29 days left to listen

29 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends