Wildfires spread as heatwave grips southern Europe
Temperatures have soared in Portugal and Spain.
Thousands of firefighters are battling wildfires in Portugal, Spain and southwestern France, in the grip of a heatwave that shows no sign of easing. Also: North Macedonia takes step forward towards starting EU accession, and two athletes at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon have been sent home for doping violations.
