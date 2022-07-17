Main content

Wildfires spread as heatwave grips southern Europe

Temperatures have soared in Portugal and Spain.

Thousands of firefighters are battling wildfires in Portugal, Spain and southwestern France, in the grip of a heatwave that shows no sign of easing. Also: North Macedonia takes step forward towards starting EU accession, and two athletes at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon have been sent home for doping violations.

