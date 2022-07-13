Main content

Sri Lankan protestors target acting president

Demonstrators accuse Ranil Wickremasinghe of being too close to the previous leader.

Demonstrators accuse Ranil Wickremasinghe of being too close to the previous leader. Also: Russian and Ukrainian delegations meet to discuss re-starting grain deliveries, Joe Biden touches down for his first Middle East tour as president and for the first time, a cat’s life has been saved using a pet oxygen mask.

29 days left to listen

31 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends