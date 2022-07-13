Main content
Sri Lankan protestors target acting president
Demonstrators accuse Ranil Wickremasinghe of being too close to the previous leader.
Demonstrators accuse Ranil Wickremasinghe of being too close to the previous leader. Also: Russian and Ukrainian delegations meet to discuss re-starting grain deliveries, Joe Biden touches down for his first Middle East tour as president and for the first time, a cat’s life has been saved using a pet oxygen mask.
