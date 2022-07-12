Main content
UK elite forces killed Afghan detainees, BBC finds
An investigation finds evidence of illegal killings by the SAS.
A BBC investigation has found evidence that British special forces, the SAS, killed dozens of detained and unarmed men more than a decade ago. Also, thousands of mourners pay tribute to the former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated last week. And conservationists in Malawi drive hundreds of elephants to a new home.
