UK elite forces killed Afghan detainees, BBC finds

An investigation finds evidence of illegal killings by the SAS.

A BBC investigation has found evidence that British special forces, the SAS, killed dozens of detained and unarmed men more than a decade ago. Also, thousands of mourners pay tribute to the former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated last week. And conservationists in Malawi drive hundreds of elephants to a new home.

