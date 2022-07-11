Main content
Date is set for a new British prime minister
Governing Conservative party announces rules and a date for a new leader to take charge. Also: Ukraine says thousands of soldiers are missing since Russia invaded, Britain’s gold medal winning Olympian Mo Farah says he was trafficked in to the country as a child and Monty Norman, the composer of the timeless James Bond theme, has died.
