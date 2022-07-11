Main content

Date is set for a new British prime minister

Governing Conservative party announces rules and a date for a new leader to take charge.

Governing Conservative party announces rules and a date for a new leader to take charge. Also: Ukraine says thousands of soldiers are missing since Russia invaded, Britain’s gold medal winning Olympian Mo Farah says he was trafficked in to the country as a child and Monty Norman, the composer of the timeless James Bond theme, has died.

29 days left to listen

29 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends