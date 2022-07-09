Main content

Sri Lanka’s president to resign after palace stormed

Protesters descended on his official residence and set the prime minister's house on fire.

Protesters descended on his official residence and set the prime minister's house on fire. Also: thousands have marched to the US capital to protest the reversal of abortion rights, and we speak to actor Daisy Edgar-Jones about their female-dominated creative team for their new film, ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’.

29 days left to listen

30 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends