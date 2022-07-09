Main content
Sri Lanka’s president to resign after palace stormed
Protesters descended on his official residence and set the prime minister's house on fire.
Protesters descended on his official residence and set the prime minister's house on fire. Also: thousands have marched to the US capital to protest the reversal of abortion rights, and we speak to actor Daisy Edgar-Jones about their female-dominated creative team for their new film, ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends