President Biden signs order on abortion access
The executive order aims to boost protection for women seeking an abortion. Also: Elon Musk pulls out of his multi-billion dollar deal to buy Twitter, we report from the Turkish border with Syria where the last aid corridor into rebel-held north-west Syria is in danger of closing, and reflections on the 50th anniversary of The Godfather.
