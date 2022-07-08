Main content

President Biden signs order on abortion access

The executive order aims to boost protection for women seeking an abortion.

The executive order aims to boost protection for women seeking an abortion. Also: Elon Musk pulls out of his multi-billion dollar deal to buy Twitter, we report from the Turkish border with Syria where the last aid corridor into rebel-held north-west Syria is in danger of closing, and reflections on the 50th anniversary of The Godfather.

