Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe assassinated at election campaign
Japan’s longest serving prime minister, Shinzo Abe, was shot in the city of Nara. Also: In Switzerland, former heads of FIFA and UEFA are cleared of corruption charges, the Ukrainian city of Sloviansk prepares to use drones to defend itself and a pilot study reveals microplastics in the meat, milk and blood of farm animals.
