Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe assassinated at election campaign

Japan’s longest serving prime minister, Shinzo Abe, was shot in the city of Nara.

Japan’s longest serving prime minister, Shinzo Abe, was shot in the city of Nara. Also: In Switzerland, former heads of FIFA and UEFA are cleared of corruption charges, the Ukrainian city of Sloviansk prepares to use drones to defend itself and a pilot study reveals microplastics in the meat, milk and blood of farm animals.

