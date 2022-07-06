Main content
British PM vows to continue after more ministers resign
Boris Johnson said his government was delivering results for the country.
Boris Johnson said his government was delivering results for the country. Also: thousands of mourners attend a mass funeral for teenagers in South Africa who died in mysterious circumstances at a nightclub, and we hear about controversial plans at Japan's Fukushima nuclear power station eleven years after the disaster.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends