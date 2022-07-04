Main content

Putin presses on after Lysychansk capture

Vladimir Putin ordered the attack to continue in Ukraine after Russia captured the city,

Vladimir Putin ordered the attack to continue in Ukraine after Russia captured the city. Also: China has formally put a billionaire Canadian-Chinese tycoon on trial, more than five years after his alleged abduction in Hong Kong, and a 22-year-old Danish man appears in court in connection with the killing of three people at a shopping centre in Copenhagen.

29 days left to listen

31 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends