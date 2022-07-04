Main content
Putin presses on after Lysychansk capture
Vladimir Putin ordered the attack to continue in Ukraine after Russia captured the city. Also: China has formally put a billionaire Canadian-Chinese tycoon on trial, more than five years after his alleged abduction in Hong Kong, and a 22-year-old Danish man appears in court in connection with the killing of three people at a shopping centre in Copenhagen.
