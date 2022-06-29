Main content

NATO declares 'unshakeable' commitment to Ukraine

Western defence alliance declares Russia a direct threat to its security.

Western defence alliance declares Russia a direct threat to its security -- and prepares to welcome new members and boost military readiness. Also: the former Mrs Gates talks about life after Bill, African leaders urge Sudan and Ethiopia to step back from conflict, and scientists studying the bones of an ancient giant kangaroo say it belongs to a previously unknown group of species.

29 days left to listen

33 minutes

