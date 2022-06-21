Main content
US Committee hears of pressure campaign by Donald Trump
Republican state officials say they were pushed to overturn the 2020 election result.
Republican state officials say they were pushed to overturn the 2020 presidential election result. Also: A Senate hearing in Texas hears testimony from a public safety director about last month's Uvalde school shooting, a French court upholds a ban on burkini swimsuits, and the Spanish city set to charge those who urinate in the sea.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends