Main content

US Committee hears of pressure campaign by Donald Trump

Republican state officials say they were pushed to overturn the 2020 election result.

Republican state officials say they were pushed to overturn the 2020 presidential election result. Also: A Senate hearing in Texas hears testimony from a public safety director about last month's Uvalde school shooting, a French court upholds a ban on burkini swimsuits, and the Spanish city set to charge those who urinate in the sea.

29 days left to listen

28 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends