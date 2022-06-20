Main content

EU says Russian blockade of Ukraine exports is a war crime

Millions of tonnes of grain are trapped.

The European Union's head of foreign policy, Josep Borrell, says people around the world are starving, while millions of tonnes of grain are trapped in Ukraine. Also, dozens are dead as floods sweep across India and Bangladesh. And, more than 60 years after the Democratic Republic of Congo's prime minister was murdered, one of his teeth is returned to his family.

