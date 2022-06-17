Main content
Russia's Putin condemns 'mad and thoughtless' Western sanctions
The president claimed the EU could lose more than $400bn because of its sanctions against Russia. Also: The European Commission has recommended that Ukraine be given official candidate status as it applies to join the EU, and the debate over whether meat grown in a lab could be classed as halal..
