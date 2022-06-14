Main content

A controversial deportation flight from the UK to Rwanda has been grounded

Challenge by European Court of Human Rights blocked removal of asylum seekers. Also, Russia has offered to allow hundreds of civilians trapped at a chemical plant to leave and the K-pop supergroup BTS have announced they're taking an extended break after nine years together.

