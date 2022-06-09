Main content

Death sentences for foreign fighters in Ukraine

Two British men and a Moroccan man sentenced by a pro-Russian court in Donetsk.

Two British men and a Moroccan man sentenced by a pro-Russian court in Donetsk. Also: French police admit failings in crowd control outside the Champions League final, the remains of one of Europe's largest ever predators is found off the southern coast of England and the newly deployed James Webb telescope is hit by a meteoroid.

