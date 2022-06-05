Main content

Nigeria church attack: Gunmen kill Catholic worshippers

Armed men entered St Francis Catholic church in the town of Owo during a Sunday service.

Nigeria has experienced an upsurge in violence in recent months. Also: Officials in Bangladesh say exploding chemical containers have hampered efforts to extinguish a blaze which has killed dozens of people, and Queen Elizabeth has made a surprise appearance at the end of celebrations for her Platinum Jubilee.

