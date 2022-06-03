Main content
Ukraine: Scale of destruction 'defies' comprehension
After 100 days of war the Red Cross says it's hard to exaggerate the toll on civilians.
After 100 days of war the Red Cross says it's hard to exaggerate the toll on civilians. Also; the military authorities in Chad are pleading for help from the international community after declaring a food emergency, and a service of thanksgiving has been held in St Paul's Cathedral in London to mark Queen Elizabeth's seventy-year reign - but the monarch herself was absent.
