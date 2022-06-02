Main content
A military parade initiates Queen Elizabeth's platinum jubilee
The start of pomp, pageantry and parties to honour Queen Elizabeth's platinum jubilee. Also: Yemen's government and Houthi rebels agree to extend their current ceasefire by another two months, and the UN accepts a request from Ankara to change the name of Turkey to its local version - Türkiye.
