US promises Ukraine advanced rocket systems

Russia says America is adding fuel to the fire.

Russia says America is adding fuel to the fire. Ukraine says its forces only hold about a fifth of Severodonetsk, but that there's still hope the city will not fall. Also: China re-opens the city of Shanghai after two months, and a plant three times the size of Manhattan is discovered off the west coast of Australia.

