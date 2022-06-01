Main content
US promises Ukraine advanced rocket systems
Russia says America is adding fuel to the fire.
Russia says America is adding fuel to the fire. Ukraine says its forces only hold about a fifth of Severodonetsk, but that there's still hope the city will not fall. Also: China re-opens the city of Shanghai after two months, and a plant three times the size of Manhattan is discovered off the west coast of Australia.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends