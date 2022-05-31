Main content
Fighting intensifies in Severodonetsk
Ukrainian defenders dig in, as EU approves oil ban. Also: Taiwan deploys fighter jets to ward off Chinese warplanes; Andy Murray draws on his own very personal experience of gun violence to reflect on last week's school attack in Texas; and the day the Queen of England danced with a Black African President.
