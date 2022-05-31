Main content

Fighting intensifies in Severodonetsk

Ukrainian defenders dig in, as EU approves oil ban.

Ukrainian defenders dig in, as EU approves oil ban. Also: Taiwan deploys fighter jets to ward off Chinese warplanes; Andy Murray draws on his own very personal experience of gun violence to reflect on last week's school attack in Texas; and the day the Queen of England danced with a Black African President.

29 days left to listen

35 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends