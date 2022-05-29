Main content

Putin urged to hold direct talks with Zelensky

Emmanuel Macron and Olaf Scholz spoke to Vladimir Putin for 80 minutes

In a lengthy telephone conversation with Russia's leader, France and Germany call for "direct, serious" talks. Also: UN's Michelle Bachelet defends visit to China's Xinjiang region amid criticism from rights groups, and a Californian company is preparing to send messages into space in the hope that "aliens" might get in touch!

29 days left to listen

33 minutes

