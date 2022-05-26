Main content

Gunman posted just before Texas school shooting

Killer of 19 children and two teachers wrote on social media that he'd carry out attack.

The killer of 19 children and two teachers wrote on social media that he'd carry out the attack. Also: the British prime minister, Boris Johnson says he won't resign over "bitter and painful" judgement of a report into parties held in Downing Street during Covid restrictions, and scientists in the United States have developed a remote-controlled robot smaller in size than a flea.

