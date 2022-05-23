Main content

Russian diplomat resigns, slams Putin’s invasion

The Geneva-based envoy, Boris Bondarev, expressed shame and revulsion at the attack on Ukraine.

The Geneva-based envoy, Boris Bondarev, expressed his shame and revulsion at the attack on Ukraine. Also: pictures emerge of the British prime minister raising his glass at a leaving do during a Covid lockdown; tributes to the Parisian street artist known as Miss Tic; and we ask how good are apps at helping us learn new languages.

29 days left to listen

38 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends