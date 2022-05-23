Main content
Russian diplomat resigns, slams Putin’s invasion
The Geneva-based envoy, Boris Bondarev, expressed shame and revulsion at the attack on Ukraine.
The Geneva-based envoy, Boris Bondarev, expressed his shame and revulsion at the attack on Ukraine. Also: pictures emerge of the British prime minister raising his glass at a leaving do during a Covid lockdown; tributes to the Parisian street artist known as Miss Tic; and we ask how good are apps at helping us learn new languages.
