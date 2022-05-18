Main content

UN warns climate catastrophe getting closer

Report says four key indicators hit record levels in 2021.

The annual report by the World Meteorological Organisation says four key indicators of climate change hit record levels in 2021. Also: the secret schools for girls in Afghanistan; federal agents find an underground railway between Mexico and the US; and how victory celebrations knocked a groundbreaking African cyclist out of the race.

