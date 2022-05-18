Main content
UN warns climate catastrophe getting closer
Report says four key indicators hit record levels in 2021.
The annual report by the World Meteorological Organisation says four key indicators of climate change hit record levels in 2021. Also: the secret schools for girls in Afghanistan; federal agents find an underground railway between Mexico and the US; and how victory celebrations knocked a groundbreaking African cyclist out of the race.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends