Ukraine working on 'next stages' of Mariupol evacuation

Fate of soldiers taken to Russian controlled territory on Monday remains unclear.

The fate of more than 260 soldiers taken to Russian controlled territory on Monday remains unclear. Ukraine suggests a prisoner exchange but Moscow has not confirmed this. Also: a study into the behaviour of mosquitos could change the way malaria is tackled across Africa, and Nasa's rover begins work to find life on Mars.

