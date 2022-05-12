Main content

Sri Lankan president says he will appoint a new cabinet within a week

The main opposition party is calling for the president to step down.

The Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa used a late-night address to offer a number of concessions, but said he needed to stay on to stop the country descending into anarchy. Also: US Democrats' bid for federal abortion law fails, and 'no idea' passenger lands plane in Florida as pilot falls ill.

