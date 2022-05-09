Main content
Putin defends Ukraine war but no hint of next steps
Vladimir Putin told a military parade in Moscow's Red Square that Russian troops are "defending the motherland"
The Russian president said the invasion of Ukraine was necessary and had been provoked by the West. Eastern and southern parts of Ukraine are still being hit by relentless Russian shelling. Also: The Sri Lankan prime minister has resigned as violence gripped parts of the capital and the machine using light and sound to create illusions in the mind
