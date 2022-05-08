Volodymyr Zelensky says 60 people died after a bomb hit a school in the Donbas region. About 90 people had been sheltering in the building which Ukraine says was hit in a Russian strike. Also, the people of the Philippines are voting to choose a successor to President Rodridgo Duterte, and the Syrian president Bashar al-Assad has travelled to Iran to meet the country's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

