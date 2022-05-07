Main content
Afghanistan: Taliban orders women to wear full face veil in public
Afghan women already face restricted access to jobs, travel and education. Also: for the first time the Northern Ireland election is won by a party which wants a united Ireland; and Ukraine says all women, children and the elderly have been evacuated from the besieged steelworks in Mariupol.
