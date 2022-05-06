Main content

Fresh fighting scuppers rescue of civilians trapped in besieged Mariupol steelworks

Ukrainian soldiers accuse Russians of ruining plans for an evacuation ceasefire.

Ukrainian soldiers accuse Russians of ruining plans for an evacuation ceasefire. The UN and Red Cross are expected to make another attempt to extricate non-combatants from the 'hellscape' of the Azovstal plant. Also: the Philippines prepares to elect a new president; the first African American - and openly gay woman -- to be White House press secretary; and the world's smallest porpoise fights back from the edge of extinction.

