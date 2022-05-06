Ukrainian soldiers accuse Russians of ruining plans for an evacuation ceasefire. The UN and Red Cross are expected to make another attempt to extricate non-combatants from the 'hellscape' of the Azovstal plant. Also: the Philippines prepares to elect a new president; the first African American - and openly gay woman -- to be White House press secretary; and the world's smallest porpoise fights back from the edge of extinction.

