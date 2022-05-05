Main content
Ukraine says Russia is trying to destroy Mariupol defenders
Russia denies storming Azovstal steelworks, saying it's offered a ceasefire instead. Also, World Health Organisation says nearly 15 million people have died due to the Coronavirus pandemic since 2020, and Bill Gates talks to the BBC about divorce, conspiracy theories and his feud with Elon Musk.
