US Supreme Court may overturn abortion rights, leak suggests
Draft opinion says Roe vs. Wade ruling is at risk.
A draft opinion leaked from the top court in the US appears to show that the judges will reverse Roe vs. Wade, the landmark ruling which guarantees abortion rights nationwide. Also, Washington accuses Russia of trying to legitimise its occupation of eastern Ukraine with a sham referendum on independence. And in Somalia, Al-Shabaab militants attack an African Union peacekeeping base.
