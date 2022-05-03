Main content
Hundreds of civilians still trapped in Mariupol steel complex
The Ukrainian defenders of the Azovstal steel works in Mariupol say Russian troops are using planes, tanks and warship missiles to pound the sprawling industrial site. Also: EU divided over how to step away from Russian energy, and the hunt in Alabama for missing prison inmate and guard.
