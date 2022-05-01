Main content
Dozens of citizens evacuated from Mariupol
Evacuees speak of desperate conditions for those holding out there against Russian forces. Also: a week-long protest march against the Sri Lankan government's mishandling of the economy has culminated in a mass demonstration in the capital, and three critically endangered Asiatic cheetah cubs are born in Iran as part of a captive breeding programme.
