Main content

Dozens of citizens evacuated from Mariupol

Evacuees speak of desperate conditions for those holding out there against Russian forces.

Evacuees speak of desperate conditions for those holding out there against Russian forces. Also: a week-long protest march against the Sri Lankan government's mishandling of the economy has culminated in a mass demonstration in the capital, and three critically endangered Asiatic cheetah cubs are born in Iran as part of a captive breeding programme.

29 days left to listen

32 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends