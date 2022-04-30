Main content
Kyiv warns that Russia is gearing up to intensify its assault in eastern Ukraine
A Ukrainian spokesman says Moscow's objectives remained to surround Ukrainian troops. Also: an MP in the UK announces his resignation after admitting watching pornography in the House of Commons, and the story of the Duke and the Queen - the jazz legend and the British monarch.
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends