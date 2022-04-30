Main content

Kyiv warns that Russia is gearing up to intensify its assault in eastern Ukraine

A Ukrainian spokesman says Moscow's objectives remained to surround Ukrainian troops. Also: an MP in the UK announces his resignation after admitting watching pornography in the House of Commons, and the story of the Duke and the Queen - the jazz legend and the British monarch.

29 days left to listen

31 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends