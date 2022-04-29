Main content

Former Afghan general vows new war against Taliban

Operations could begin next month but many are weary of more conflict. Also: the World Health Organisation accuses baby milk producers of unethical social media practices, James Corden announces his departure from The Late Late Show, and why assumptions about certain breeds of dogs may not be true.

29 days left to listen

34 minutes

