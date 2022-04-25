Main content
US Defence Secretary: 'We want Russia weakened'
Washington promises another $700 million in military aid to Ukraine.
Washington pledges another $700 million in military aid to Ukraine, as US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin says Moscow should not be left with the capability to launch another invasion. Also: panic buying in Beijing, as the Chinese capital braces for another potential Covid lockdown; and the Ethiopian town of Lalibela — once a major tourist site — struggles to regain its footing in the midst of a pandemic and a war.
