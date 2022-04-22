Main content

UN calls Ukraine war a 'horror story of rights violations'

The UN Human Rights Office said that respect for international law has been "tossed aside".

The UN Human Rights Office said that respect for international law has been "tossed aside". The UN monitoring mission has received allegations of more than 300 unlawful killings in Ukraine. Also, Shanghai escalates Covid lockdown restrictions, and an international arrest warrant has been issued for Carlos Ghosn, the former executive of the car maker Nissan, who escaped from Japan hidden in a box.

