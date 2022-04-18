Main content
Zelensky says the battle for the Donbas region has begun
Kyiv says Russia is trying to break defences in Donetsk, Luhansk and Kharkiv.
Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelensky, says he can now confirm that Russian troops have begun the second phase of the war. Also: Libya’s National Oil Corporation says a wave of protests affecting the energy sector are likely to get worse, and British PM's Downing Street network targeted with spyware.
