Russia launches missiles on Lviv in western Ukraine
Ukraine says seven people were killed.
Ukraine says seven people were killed in the city, which had largely escaped attack until now. Also: South Africa deploys thousands of troops to help with the rescue efforts in KwaZulu-Natal province where flooding and mudslides have killed more than 400 people, and China acknowledges for the first time that there have been deaths in the current coronavirus outbreak in Shanghai.
