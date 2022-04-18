Main content

Russia launches missiles on Lviv in western Ukraine

Ukraine says seven people were killed.

Ukraine says seven people were killed in the city, which had largely escaped attack until now. Also: South Africa deploys thousands of troops to help with the rescue efforts in KwaZulu-Natal province where flooding and mudslides have killed more than 400 people, and China acknowledges for the first time that there have been deaths in the current coronavirus outbreak in Shanghai.

29 days left to listen

32 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends