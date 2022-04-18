Main content

Ukraine says Russian forces are determined to destroy Mariupol

The Ukrainian foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, says the situation in the besieged port of Mariupol is both dire and heartbreaking. Also: Iranian authorities investigate a multi-million dollar cryptocurrency scam, and Finland is named the happiest country in the world -- for a fifth year in a row.

