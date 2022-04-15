Main content

Russia attacks Ukrainian missile factory after Black Sea warship sinks

Russia says it hit the factory after losing the flagship, Moskva.

Russia says it hit the factory after losing the flagship, Moskva. The attack came hours after it admitted that the warship had sunk following an explosion on Wednesday. Also: a city on edge, as clashes take place in one of Jerusalem holiest sites; and how the hacking attack of a Vietnamese computer game has been linked to North Korea.

29 days left to listen

32 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends