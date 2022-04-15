Main content
Russia attacks Ukrainian missile factory after Black Sea warship sinks
Russia says it hit the factory after losing the flagship, Moskva.
Russia says it hit the factory after losing the flagship, Moskva. The attack came hours after it admitted that the warship had sunk following an explosion on Wednesday. Also: a city on edge, as clashes take place in one of Jerusalem holiest sites; and how the hacking attack of a Vietnamese computer game has been linked to North Korea.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends