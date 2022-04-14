Main content

Russia says its Black Sea flagship is afloat after Ukraine claims missile strike

Moscow says the Moskva was damaged by a fire on board. Fifty days into the conflict our security correspondent gives us his assessment. Also: Britain strikes a deal to send asylum seekers arriving by boat on a one way trip to Rwanda, and the tech billionaire Elon Musk makes a takeover bid for Twitter.

